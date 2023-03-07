Presenters Konnie Huq and Ben Shires were on hand to host the programme, and best-selling children’s author Michael Rosen popped up on screen.

The event followed an invitation from Ms Leadbeater to ‘BBC Teach’ to bring World Book Day 2023 to Batley after visiting them at their offices in Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was over the moon that BBC Teach took up my invitation to come to Batley and Spen for World Book Day, and I was so proud of the children.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with BBC presenters Konnie Huq and Ben Shires and pupils from Hyrstmount Junior School.

“It was an added pleasure to meet Konnie and Ben, and to see the legend that is Michael Rosen on screen.

“Our local libraries are an excellent resource for all ages, but particularly children for whom a book can sometimes be a beloved friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad