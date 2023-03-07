News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater welcomes the BBC to her constituency for World Book Day 2023

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined pupils from Hyrstmount Junior School at Batley Library for a live lesson broadcast by the BBC for World Book Day.

By Jessica Barton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Presenters Konnie Huq and Ben Shires were on hand to host the programme, and best-selling children’s author Michael Rosen popped up on screen.

The event followed an invitation from Ms Leadbeater to ‘BBC Teach’ to bring World Book Day 2023 to Batley after visiting them at their offices in Salford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was over the moon that BBC Teach took up my invitation to come to Batley and Spen for World Book Day, and I was so proud of the children.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with BBC presenters Konnie Huq and Ben Shires and pupils from Hyrstmount Junior School.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with BBC presenters Konnie Huq and Ben Shires and pupils from Hyrstmount Junior School.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with BBC presenters Konnie Huq and Ben Shires and pupils from Hyrstmount Junior School.
Most Popular

“It was an added pleasure to meet Konnie and Ben, and to see the legend that is Michael Rosen on screen.

“Our local libraries are an excellent resource for all ages, but particularly children for whom a book can sometimes be a beloved friend.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater also visited Batley Girls’ High School on Windmill Lane, to see the books on offer in the library, which had been renamed ‘Starbooks’, and to sample some delicious buns and themed cakes baked by pupils in recognition of World Book Day.

Read More
Dewsbury school raises £900 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Turkey-...
Kim LeadbeaterBatleyBBCMichael Rosen