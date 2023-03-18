Ms Leadbeater said she had opposed the plans since before she became MP for the area.

She made her views clear during the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, March 15, saying: “Nobody disputes that the site is suitable for development.

“We all want economic regeneration, good well-paid, skilled jobs, opportunities for apprenticeships and training, and fair recognition of trade unions. But does an Amazon distribution centre on this scale meet those objectives?

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“I am more convinced today than ever that the answer is a resounding no.”

The MP backed local residents, including those from the campaign group Save Our Spen, who told the committee that the proposals would have a massive impact on their lives, including from air, noise and light pollution.

She also told the meeting that the consequences for the local road network would have been catastrophic.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It’s estimated that there would be an extra two hundred thousand additional journeys every year by HGVs alone. Add to that staff traffic with a rolling shift pattern 24 hours a day and no amount of road widening etc is going to stop the inevitable gridlock.

“That directly affects the local economy, especially small businesses trying to meet their own delivery targets. As well as people trying to get to work, school or college. And I am deeply worried about the risk to pedestrians, especially children on their way to and from school.

“When it comes to the environment, the damage done by this development of all that traffic and the emissions generated during the construction phase is way beyond anything that might be mitigated by planting a few trees and off-site investments.”

Following the rejection of plans, Ms Leadbeater added: “I’m pleased the Committee did the right thing by the people of Scholes, Batley and Spen, and Kirklees as a whole.