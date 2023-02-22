As she prepares for her second ‘Youth Forum’ Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater was a guest speaker at the annual local democracy conference hosted by the University of Huddersfield at its Queensgate campus on Saturday, February 18.

Ms Leadbeater spoke about the importance of young people engaging in electoral politics and voting, and took the opportunity to listen to their views on how democracy can be made to work better for them.

Organised by Michelle Ross and Diane Sims from Kirklees Democracy, the Notwestminster 2022 Conference brought together local democracy and community activists, civic society groups, local government, democratic reform organisations, academics, and young people from across the country to discuss a wide range of issues to enhance engagement and participation.

Following the conference, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a pleasure to attend the Notwestminster Conference at the University of Huddersfield. There were great conversations about democracy, political education, and the voter journey for young people.

“Many thanks to Dr Andy Mycock for the invitation, Kirklees Democracy Commission and everyone who participated in such an interesting session.”

The conference came just weeks before Ms Leadbeater is set to host her second Youth Forum on March 18.

The Youth Forum is an event for 16-25 year olds to engage with politicians and political staff on issues close to them, and to voice their thoughts and ideas for the current, and future, Batley and Spen.