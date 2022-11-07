Ms Leadbeater will hold her first Youth Forum in early December, with all 16 to 25 years olds in the constituency being invited to attend and participate in the lively discussion and debate.

Lunch will be provided at the event organised with the help of 22-year-old James Fishwick from Norristhorpe

James said: “I’ve met Ms Leadbeater a few times now and she’s really passionate about wanting to know what our priorities are as young people.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“It’s our future that’s at stake when decisions are made either locally or down in Parliament so it’s really important that we speak up about the issues that matter - and this is our chance!

“I promise it won’t be a boring political meeting at all, but an opportunity to meet Ms Leadbeater and some of the younger people working with her to discuss how we can make sure our voices are heard loud and clear.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “I spend a lot of time talking to younger people at schools and colleges and at events like the recent Kirklees Youth Climate Festival so I know how passionately they feel about so many issues. It might be something very local like road safety outside schools or global like the climate emergency.

“It’s so important that younger people get involved in these discussions because when I vote at Westminster on education policy, or making the Internet a safer place to be, or when planning decisions are made here in Batley and Spen, it all has a massive impact on future generations.

More details can be found by scanning the QR code.

“I’ll be very much in ‘listening mode’ and I’m looking forward to hearing as many varied opinions as I can. I’m sure it’ll be a fun and lively couple of hours.”

The Youth Forum will be held at the Ponderosa Business park on Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike from noon until 2pm on Saturday, December 3.

Anybody aged between 16 and 25 can sign up using the QR code or by visiting Ms Leadbeater’s website, at www.kim4batleyandspen.com