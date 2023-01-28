As well as talking about national and local democracy Ms Leadbeater talked about the different political parties in the UK, why it’s important to vote, balancing the duties of Westminster and her constituency, and why MPs never really have what can be described as “a typical day”.

Students asked a wide variety of ‘imaginative’ questions and took part in thought-provoking discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her visit to the school on Turnsteads Avenue, Ms Leadbeater said: “I am always keen to speak to children and young people because they are the citizens and voters of tomorrow and I have to ensure that I know what matters to them.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater talking about parliament and politics at Whitcliffe Mount School.

“I was really pleased with the way pupils engaged with me, and the thought they put into their questions.

“I firmly believe that political literacy should be part of our school curriculum. As such I really like visiting schools to describe and discuss our democracy.

“I’m grateful to Whitcliffe Mount headteacher Becs Hesmondhalgh and her fantastic staff team, for the invitation and the warm welcome I received.”

To continue the conversation around politics and democracy with young people in her constituency, Ms Leadbeater is currently preparing to host her second ‘Youth Forum’ for young people aged 16-25 across Batley and Spen.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

She added: “I am really looking forward to my second ‘Youth Forum’ in March and I’m hoping some of the students I met can join me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad