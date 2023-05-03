Alex Walmsley, from Heckmondwike, will join thousands of runners at the event on Sunday, June 18 – Father’s Day. He will be slogging the streets to raise funds for Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, and Sands United West Yorkshire, the Huddersfield-based football team he set up, which offers peer support for men affected by baby loss.

Running on Father’s Day will be especially poignant for Alex as he and wife Olivia suffered the loss of three babies.

Olivia and their children Isaac, 9, Toby, 3, and Teddy, one, will be there to cheer him on.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has urged people to support Alex Walmsley, a local dad from Heckondwike, who is tackling the Leeds 10K to raise money for a charity very close to his heart.

Alex said: “Mens’ mental health is a big thing. It’s hard to find an outlet when, as a man, you lose a baby. Football is a conduit for that.

“As much as it’s about the fundraising, it’s also about raising awareness to get men the help that they need if they are suffering from baby loss. Don’t repress it.”

Alex is hoping to raise as much as he can on the day. Anything up to £500 will be matched by his employer Lloyds Banking Group.

He’s now heavily into a training regime, running up to four times a week. And having previously run the Leeds 10K in 2017 and 2018 he recognises the challenge ahead of him.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I’ve known Alex and his family for a couple of years; we met when I knocked on his door during the by-election in 2021 and have stayed in touch ever since.

“I have been extremely impressed by how they have turned their personal tragedy into something that can help other people in similar situations. I wish Alex the very best for the Leeds 10K and for his admirable fundraising work.”

Money raised from sponsorship will be split equally between the main charity and the team, which was set up in 2020 and features players from across the county.