News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater supports Cleckheaton church fashion show

Kim Leadbeater MP was among the buyers when local models took to “the catwalk” for a fashion show at St Luke’s Parish Church at Moorbottom in Cleckheaton.

By Jessica Barton
Published 18th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Advertising high street clothing at affordable prices, and working with the Complete Clothing Company, the fashion show - which was organised by volunteers to raise funds for the church - saw models showing off ladieswear and accessories.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was very happy with my purchases. Thank you to the volunteers for putting on such a good event, and to the models who did a fantastic job and looked great on the catwalk.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every first Sunday of the month St Luke’s hosts an all age worship, with Holy Communion plus tiger club for children on the 2nd and 4th Sundays - or a morning prayer service. These all take place at 11am.

The fashion show at St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton, was organised by volunteers.The fashion show at St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton, was organised by volunteers.
The fashion show at St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton, was organised by volunteers.
Most Popular

For more information about St Luke’s Parish Church in Cleckheaton, including up-coming events, visit https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/18107/

Read More
Tour de Roberttown: Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joins “cycling superstars"
Related topics:CleckheatonBatley