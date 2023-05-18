Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater supports Cleckheaton church fashion show
Kim Leadbeater MP was among the buyers when local models took to “the catwalk” for a fashion show at St Luke’s Parish Church at Moorbottom in Cleckheaton.
Advertising high street clothing at affordable prices, and working with the Complete Clothing Company, the fashion show - which was organised by volunteers to raise funds for the church - saw models showing off ladieswear and accessories.
Ms Leadbeater said: “I was very happy with my purchases. Thank you to the volunteers for putting on such a good event, and to the models who did a fantastic job and looked great on the catwalk.”
Every first Sunday of the month St Luke’s hosts an all age worship, with Holy Communion plus tiger club for children on the 2nd and 4th Sundays - or a morning prayer service. These all take place at 11am.
For more information about St Luke’s Parish Church in Cleckheaton, including up-coming events, visit https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/18107/