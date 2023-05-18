Advertising high street clothing at affordable prices, and working with the Complete Clothing Company, the fashion show - which was organised by volunteers to raise funds for the church - saw models showing off ladieswear and accessories.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was very happy with my purchases. Thank you to the volunteers for putting on such a good event, and to the models who did a fantastic job and looked great on the catwalk.”

Every first Sunday of the month St Luke’s hosts an all age worship, with Holy Communion plus tiger club for children on the 2nd and 4th Sundays - or a morning prayer service. These all take place at 11am.

The fashion show at St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton, was organised by volunteers.