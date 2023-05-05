News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
43 minutes ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
1 hour ago Fire breaks out on London underground
2 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
6 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater says local election results are “good news” for Labour

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater says the Labour Party’s results both locally and nationally in the local elections show that the country is eager for change.

By Jessica Barton
Published 5th May 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:09 BST

Across England, Labour has made gains at the expense of the Conservatives, taking control of several target councils including Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Medway and Plymouth.

And in Kirklees Labour retained control of the council, increasing its majority by four seats to a total of 39, taking seats from the Conservatives and independents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the Kirklees Council election count today (Friday), Ms Leadbeater said: “These results nationally and locally are good news for Labour, and for the country.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Most Popular

"It shows that people are eager for change, and that they are turning away from the Conservatives after 13 years of damage and decline.”

Read More
Kirklees Council elections 2023: Results in Dewsbury Batley and Spen as they com...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Kirklees Council local election count took place today (Friday) at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.The Kirklees Council local election count took place today (Friday) at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.
The Kirklees Council local election count took place today (Friday) at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.
Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterBatleyPlymouthEngland