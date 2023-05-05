Across England, Labour has made gains at the expense of the Conservatives, taking control of several target councils including Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Medway and Plymouth.

And in Kirklees Labour retained control of the council, increasing its majority by four seats to a total of 39, taking seats from the Conservatives and independents.

Following the Kirklees Council election count today (Friday), Ms Leadbeater said: “These results nationally and locally are good news for Labour, and for the country.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

"It shows that people are eager for change, and that they are turning away from the Conservatives after 13 years of damage and decline.”

