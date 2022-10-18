Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater receives a ‘strong’ response to her up-coming jobs fair

The event - which will held at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road in Batley - follows the success of last year’s inaugural jobs fair, which attracted more than 500 people.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am delighted to see such a strong response to what is clearly a popular and much-needed initiative.

“It is vital that people across our area have access to employment, training and development opportunities.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“The reaction to the jobs fair shows that the demand is there. More importantly people will be able to get the information they need directly, face-to-face, from employers on the ground.”

The jobs fair is open to anybody to drop in and get advice, whether they be school leavers, jobseekers or those wanting to change their career paths.

Around 30 businesses will be present. They will explain what employment and training is available in many different sectors of the local economy, and there will be the chance to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

The event is once again being organised by staff from Ms Leadbeater’s constituency team, who are working in conjunction with the Department for Work and Pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s inaugural jobs fair was a tremendous success attracting more than 500 people of all ages seeking new roles and fresh challenges, which exceeded the expectations of Ms Leadbeater and her team.