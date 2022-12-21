Ms Leadbeater called into the food bank, based in Admiral House on Blakeridge Lane, to speak with staff about the important work they do, to hear their concerns, and to drop off a box of items donated by herself and her team.

Following the visit, Ms Leadbeater has praised the generosity of local people and urges those who are able to donate items to continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater also wants to highlight that as well as needing donations of food and toiletries, the food bank is on the look-out for a driver with a van/car who can collect items and deliver food parcels, as well as extra volunteers.

Batley Food Bank on Blakeridge Lane.

The food bank has also put out an urgent appeal for carrier bags to use for donations.

Following the visit, she said: “Many people are really struggling at the moment and all donations are greatly appreciated. As usual the people of Batley and Spen have been extremely generous, but food and toiletries are always needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff also need carrier bags, so if anyone is sorting out the drawers in their house maybe they can drop some off. And if anyone can come forward to help with deliveries that would be greatly appreciated.

“The team at Batley Food Bank have worked incredibly hard this year. The vast majority are volunteers who give up their own time to help others who are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with volunteers at the food bank.

“It’s been a tough year for so many and it would be even harder without selfless people like this. I’m full of admiration for what they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Food Bank on Blakeridge Lane will be open on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, but will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The food bank will reopen from Wednesday, December 28 until Friday, December 30, before closing again on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Monday, January 2, re-opening on Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad