Speaking in the debate at Westminster on Wednesday, April 19, Ms Leadbeater said Litter Action Groups were very close to her heart as the proud chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Tidy Britain.

She also said how the recent Great British Spring Clean had been “a huge success” with groups across the country collecting thousands of bags of litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater went on to thank Keep Britain Tidy and everyone who took part and praised “the excellent groups in my constituency of Batley and Spen such as Keep Hecky Tidy and Cleckheaton in Bloom who volunteer year round to keep their neighbourhoods clean and free of litter.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.