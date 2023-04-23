News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater praises ‘excellent’ local litter pickers in Parliament

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater took the opportunity of a parliamentary debate on litter to praise local groups who supported her Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean.

By Jessica Barton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Speaking in the debate at Westminster on Wednesday, April 19, Ms Leadbeater said Litter Action Groups were very close to her heart as the proud chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Tidy Britain.

She also said how the recent Great British Spring Clean had been “a huge success” with groups across the country collecting thousands of bags of litter.

Ms Leadbeater went on to thank Keep Britain Tidy and everyone who took part and praised “the excellent groups in my constituency of Batley and Spen such as Keep Hecky Tidy and Cleckheaton in Bloom who volunteer year round to keep their neighbourhoods clean and free of litter.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Kim Leadbeater MP led a series of well-attended Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean events across the constituency.Kim Leadbeater MP led a series of well-attended Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean events across the constituency.
