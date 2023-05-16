News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater pays “moving” visit to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Kim Leadbeater MP paid a moving visit to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which supports children with life-shortening conditions, their families, and families living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire.

By Jessica Barton
Published 16th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Ms Leadbeater toured the state-of-the-art hospice, in Huddersfield, meeting staff and seeing facilities including the open-plan hub space, the sensory room, the hydrotherapy pool, and the gardens.

The tour was conducted by hospice CEO Luen Thompson, who outlined the hospice’s work and the services it provides.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a very moving visit.

The tour of the state-of-the-art hospice was conducted by Luen Thompson.The tour of the state-of-the-art hospice was conducted by Luen Thompson.
“Forget Me Not is a very special place providing outstanding support to local families under the most difficult of circumstances, including from Batley and Spen.

“I was delighted to be invited to see this amazing facility for myself, and to appreciate just how much support it offers to so many people across West Yorkshire.”

Forget Me Not is holding a colour run on Saturday, May 20, at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield, and is seeking volunteers.

To find out more, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/colour-run-volunteering-opportunities-forget-me-not-childrens-hospice-registration-541268738367

Forget Me Not is holding a colour run on Saturday, May 20, at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.Forget Me Not is holding a colour run on Saturday, May 20, at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.
