Ms Leadbeater toured the state-of-the-art hospice, in Huddersfield, meeting staff and seeing facilities including the open-plan hub space, the sensory room, the hydrotherapy pool, and the gardens.

The tour was conducted by hospice CEO Luen Thompson, who outlined the hospice’s work and the services it provides.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a very moving visit.

“Forget Me Not is a very special place providing outstanding support to local families under the most difficult of circumstances, including from Batley and Spen.

“I was delighted to be invited to see this amazing facility for myself, and to appreciate just how much support it offers to so many people across West Yorkshire.”

Forget Me Not is holding a colour run on Saturday, May 20, at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield, and is seeking volunteers.

To find out more, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/colour-run-volunteering-opportunities-forget-me-not-childrens-hospice-registration-541268738367