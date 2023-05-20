The free sessions at Gomersal Public Hall are attended by dozens of young people aged 11 to 18 every Thursday and offer fun activities in a safe and relaxed environment, as well as an opportunity to talk about mental wellbeing.

Ms Leadbeater joined Daniel’s mum, Emma Oliver, and her team of volunteers, along with local councillor Lisa Holmes, who helped with funding for the Gomersal sessions, and spoke about her role as an MP.

She said: “I was delighted to be invited to support such a worthwhile charity.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Emma Oliver, and the team of volunteers.

“Team Daniel runs weekly sessions and school holiday camps, and the Gomersal group is already popular and very well attended.

“Our young people face a whole range of challenges, and community support like this is really important.

“The kids I met were having a great time and it was a real joy to join them.”

Emma Oliver, Daniel’s mum and the founder of the charity, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Kim.

“Like myself she is trying to make positive changes; I lost Daniel and she lost her sister, Jo Cox.

“We spoke about how grief can overwhelm us out of nowhere, and about helping others to help us.”

