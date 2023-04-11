Ms Leadbeater has met with local police officers following a spate of anti-social behaviour in and around Cleckheaton.

Following the meeting, Ms Leadbeater said: “I am aware of, and very concerned by, reports of anti-social behaviour that have taken place in and around Cleckheaton in recent days, not least the incident in the bus station and vandalism at Mann Dam.

“I am speaking with the police, Arriva buses, the local authority, and volunteer groups to come up with a joint approach to address what is clearly an unacceptable problem.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“Local people should not be made to feel scared or intimidated by such appalling anti-social behaviour.”

Following an incident at Cleckheaton Bus Station on Saturday, April 1 - in which a member of staff was assaulted - bus operator Arriva made the decision not to staff the station after 5pm in the days following as a precaution to ensure staff safety.

A spokesperson from Arriva said: “Due to an increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour against our staff at Cleckheaton Bus Station, we temporarily stopped services to/from the bus station after 5pm in April.

“This precaution was taken to ensure the safety of both our staff and customers. We continue to closely monitor the situation and we remain in close contact with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Police.”

An increase in anti-social behaviour has been seen at Cleckheaton Bus Station.

The incident also led the police, Arriva, and Safer Kirklees to increase patrols in the area. The police are also conducting CCTV inquiries.

Inspector David Bates of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “Police are aware of a recent anti-social behaviour incident at Cleckheaton Bus Station in which a staff member was assaulted and a stone was thrown.

“No-one was injured and no damage was caused in the incident.

“We are conducting further CCTV enquiries into what took place and officers from the NPT and police colleagues have increased patrols in the bus station area to reassure residents.

“A juvenile was recently arrested at the location on suspicion of other anti-social behaviour by officers and dealt with appropriately.”

