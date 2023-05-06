Romance can bloom in the unlikeliest places. For Heckmondwike couple Christine Field and Paul Fawcett, it was love at first sight when the total strangers spotted one another on polling day last year.

Now, 12 months on, the lovebirds have set up house together with Paul describing Christine as “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Paul, 67, said: “The first time I saw her, something woke up in me. I’ve never been married though I’d had a few bad relationships – I think I’d given up. Christine lost her husband a few years back. But we both had the same feelings for each other when we met. It really was instant attraction: love at first sight.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Christine Field and Paul Fawcett.

Christine said: “My husband died and I was on my own. Then I met Paul, and that was it.”

Paul added: “We met on election day 2022 and from one Thursday to the next I couldn’t wait to see her again. It’s been a very special 12 months for both of us – the best 12 months of my life. We are just so happy together.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater bumped into Christine and Paul – who she knows as a volunteer with cycling charity Streetbikes – whilst out delivering election leaflets.

She said: “All sorts of things happen on polling day, and politics can be very divisive, but this is one of the best and most heart-warming things I’ve seen.