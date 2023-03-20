Ms Leadbeater will argue that health and wellbeing should be at the heart of all policy making and that Government departments should work much more closely together and partner with local authorities, businesses, unions, voluntary organisations, the sport and fitness sector and others in a holistic strategy to make Britain healthier, happier and more productive.

She will launch the report after joining in with pupils taking part in a fitness session at Batley Parish School on Stocks Lane.

Ms Leadbeater said: "I've seen some great examples at schools in my constituency of how good sports and physical education can help set children up for a healthier lifestyle. But there's no consistency across the education system and we need to fix that."

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

In a report published by the Fabian Society, Ms Leadbeater says that this new approach would harness the energy and talents of all sectors of society and the economy and lead to major cost savings by taking pressure off the NHS and helping to promote growth and build stronger communities across all parts of the UK.

Ms Leadbeater, who had a personal and professional background in health, wellbeing, and physical activity before becoming an MP, sets out how an incoming Labour government could take a radical new approach to policy making and delivery to promote more positive physical, mental and social health.

In the report, she writes: “Our aim should be to ensure people live as well as possible for as long as possible.

“The purpose of this paper is to propose ways in which the policies to deliver on this ambition can be incorporated into a holistic, cross-departmental strategy that will put the health and wellbeing of the nation on a par with our commitments to rebuild the economy and combat climate change.

“A healthier population would be more productive and boost economic growth, and prioritising prevention and early intervention would reduce public expenditure by reducing the need for costly treatments.

“Policies that are good for health and wellbeing are often the very same policies that help promote a greener economy, build stronger communities and protect our environment.

“Improving health and wellbeing can also reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and enable many more people to reach their full potential and make a positive contribution to society throughout their lives.”

The report calls for an approach based on prevention and early intervention encompassing physical, mental and social wellbeing, addressing health inequalities, loneliness and social isolation and creating a more active population.

Among the policies suggested in the report are:

Making physical education a core subject at secondary schools and having trained PE specialists in all primary schools.

Putting physical literacy and wellbeing at the heart of a ‘curriculum for life’.

Having a long term sports strategy which supports grassroots sport participation and elite performance.

Supporting positive mental health from an early age and throughout life.

Increasing social prescribing and curbing the over-prescribing of drugs and medication.

Enforcing legally binding standards for healthy homes and town and country planning.

Giving communities power to promote social wellbeing locally.

Establishing ring-fenced budgets for active travel schemes.

Offering incentives for businesses to support a healthy workforce.

In the report, Ms Leadbeater also suggests changes to the way government works, including:

A cross-department ministerial group headed by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Mandatory health and wellbeing impact assessments for all policies.

Accountability to parliament through a new select committee.

Ms Leadbeater concludes: “I believe that, by adopting a comprehensive strategy towards improving the health and wellbeing of the country and its citizens, Labour can offer a fresh and positive vision for Britain’s future.

“A future where not every problem is answered simply by throwing more money at it; where prevention and early intervention take priority; and where investing time, energy and resources in people’s health and wellbeing helps them as individuals, supports families, communities and businesses, and helps us all become more prosperous, more productive and happier.”

