Ms Leadbeater - who has been West Yorkshire Scouts County President since October 2020 - attended the event on Sunday, April 23, which was hosted by the 11th Spen Valley (Hunsworth) Group at St Paul’s Church in Birkenshaw.

Following the parade and service, Ms Leadbeater said: “I was honoured and proud to be a part of this very well-attended event for St George’s Day both as the MP for Batley and Spen and West Yorkshire Scouts County President - It was such a good afternoon.

“I want to say a big well done to the 11th Spen Valley District Scouts for such a fantastic organisation, and to the dozens of children who marched and performed brilliantly. And congratulations also to everyone that received an award.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with members of the 11th Spen Valley Scout Group.

“Events like this are so important for bringing our community together, and the scouting movement always does a first class job. But they can only carry out their work with the support of the many volunteers who give up their time so selflessly.”

Based in Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, the 11th Spen Valley Group was formed in 1947, at the instigation of Mr Jim Cousins of Hunsworth Lane. Now, the group has over 50 young people who enjoy the fun and adventure that scouting brings.

The group is supported by a dedicated bunch of adult volunteers and young leaders who are committed to giving young people skills for life.

If you would like to know more about volunteering with the Scouts in Batley and Spen, contact 01484 715858