The busy and popular weekly sessions at Cleckheaton Town Hall on Bradford Road regularly draw around 50 people to join in the cha cha cha, the waltz, or do the quickstep.

Hilda, from Scholes, is the oldest of the regulars whose ages range from 60-something to 80s, 90s and beyond.

Ms Leadbeater, who was invited to the Cleckheaton session by organiser Dee Newsome, said she was delighted to take part.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with 100-year-old Hilda Brice.

She added: “It was great fun to be whizzed around the floor, and inspiring to see someone like Hilda, who showed me how it was done.

“It was my absolute pleasure to join in, and to witness the energy and enjoyment. I’d like to thank Dee for the invitation, and the dancers for their warm welcome.”