Delegates representing churches, mosques and a range of faith based groups gathered at Ms Leadbeater's constituency office in Heckmondwike to talk about the cost of living crisis, pressures on the NHS, anti-social behaviour, crime, social care, youth services, community cohesion, and how organisations and groups can support one another.

Ms Leadbeater described the roundtable gathering on Thursday, December 1, as “a very valuable and informative meeting”.

She added: “I was delighted to meet faith leaders representing a wide variety of organisations in person, and to hear of the services that they offer.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with local faith leaders at her Heckmondwike office.

“The role that faith leaders and organisations play in the lives of many of my constituents is vital and will be increasingly important in the challenging months and years to come with the increased pressures of the cost of living crisis and reduced budgets for public services.”

Future sessions are already being planned with the expectation that meetings will take place on a quarterly basis.