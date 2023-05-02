Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater hosts an Eid gathering at her constituency office to mark the end of Ramadan

She welcomed friends, supporters and constituents to her office for food, drink and conversation.

Eid-al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast and follows the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

Eid is a time when people gather to share a feast following a month of abstention.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater welcomed friends, supporters and constituents to her office for food, drink, and conversation

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was delighted to be able to welcome people to my Eid celebration.

"This is a very special time that people choose to spend with friends, family and loved ones.

"I extend my warmest best wishes to all those that recently celebrated Eid.”

Among the attendees was Riad Terzic, from the Bosnian Cultural Society, who has lived in Yorkshire since fleeing the war in the Balkans in the 1990s.