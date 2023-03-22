News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater gets young people's view on how to run the country at her second Youth Forum

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, gave people at her second Youth Forum a challenge – tell me “How would YOUth run the country?”.

By Jessica Barton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 2 min read

The answers shed light on the issues that matter to younger generations. There was widespread agreement that the education system needs to prepare people for adult life better, with more focus on how to manage your finances, politics and emotional well-being.

Ms Leadbeater, who introduced the session with an overview of her role as an MP and her work both locally and nationally, said that listening to young people from the area was hugely important to her, and the conversations that took place were extremely interesting and very useful.

The participants, all aged between 16 and 30, included school and college students, university graduates, and the newly employed. They spent three hours discussing the state of the country from a local and national perspective.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Youth Forum's participants.
Among the other things identified as major issues were the state of the area’s roads, the bus and rail network, how to find a job, the impact of knife crime, local jobs and careers advice, and the cost of living crisis.

The afternoon concluded with attendees drafting a mini manifesto focusing on issues such as education and culture, health and young people, and transport, housing, and regeneration.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am always keen to hear people’s views, and my second Youth Forum presented an opportunity to engage with an amazing group of well-informed, confident and empathetic young people.

“They were an intelligent and vibrant group who weren’t afraid to offer forthright opinions on the state of the country.

“The fact that they were all so engaged with politics and how it affects them on a day-to-day basis gives me hope for the future.”

