Simon Clarke, the new Levelling Up secretary, told the Commons applicants would hear “by the end of the year”. Previously ministers had promised to announce which applications had been successful this autumn and local authorities had been expecting to hear in the next few weeks.

Ms Leadbeater has backed a major scheme to revitalise the centre of Batley with major design improvements and the part-pedestrianisation of Commercial Street, something she believes would breathe new life into the town centre and help to address ongoing issues around dangerous driving and parking.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The government is in disarray.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“A week ago the Prime Minister promised there would be no cuts to public spending. Then yesterday Jeremy Hunt, the fourth chancellor in as many months, made it clear another round of austerity is on the way.

“My fear is that places like Batley and Spen, that have been left behind so often in the past, could be let down again.

“Levelling Up was supposed to be the Conservatives’ big idea. So far it’s been just a big con with funds diverted to wealthy areas and those in genuine need left waiting.

“I will continue to fight hard at Westminster for the investment my constituents need and deserve, but ministers cannot keep putting off decisions that will have a huge impact on communities like ours.”