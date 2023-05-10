There were ‘cakes on the cobbles’ in Batley, ‘welly-wanging’ at Cleckheaton Sports Club, a right royal knees-up at Liversedge Tennis Club, and live music at a packed Hartshead Social Club.

The Scotland pub in Birstall partnered with the Chamber of Trade to hold a family fun day with fancy dress, stalls and games, there were picnics in the sunshine at St Andrews Church in Oakenshaw, and Oakwell Hall in Birstall hosted a Coronation Big Lunch complete with themed cocktails.

Ms Leadbeater also called in at Liversedge Cricket and Athletics Club, Drub Lane Club in Gomersal, the Halfway House pub in Birkenshaw and East Bierley Cricket Club where parties to celebrate the Coronation included raffles, tombolas, bouncy castles and plenty of food and drink.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Emma Ferdinand at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch.

There were lots of Union Flag cakes, buns featuring the face of the King, confectionery crowns, mannequins of His Majesty, souvenirs of past royal events, and yard upon yard of bunting and flags.

Following her jam-packed Coronation weekend, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was lovely to visit so many of the fantastic events happening all over Batley and Spen.

“There was a really positive atmosphere and it was great to see so many people enjoying the bank holiday weekend.

“It is always important to remember that the fun and festivities couldn’t have gone ahead without the hard work of many people, including dedicated staff working in pubs and clubs and volunteers such as those from Batley Business Association, the Rotary Club of Birstall, Friends of Oakwell Hall and Country Park and many more.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed.

“Thank you to everyone that organised something. You did a brilliant job.”

Volunteers from Batley Business Association and the Rotary Club of Birstall.

A right royal knees-up took place at Liversedge Tennis Club.