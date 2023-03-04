News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater ‘delighted’ to host networking event in Heckmondwike

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater was ‘delighted’ to host a networking event last week for people looking to set up community-owned businesses in West Yorkshire.

By Jessica Barton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The free event was held in Heckmondwike on Thursday, February 23 and was organised by UK charity the Plunkett Foundation.

The workshop was aimed at increasing the knowledge and understanding of people interested in setting up community-owned businesses or co-ops that transform closed commercial spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Creating inclusive and impactful places can offer work experience and training, employment opportunities, help tackle loneliness and isolation, and provide essential services for local people.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Most Popular

Ms Leadbeater was among the speakers – which included Adrian Bean from The Key Fund – at the workshop, which offered guidance around raising funds through community shares, loans, and other sources of financial support as well as how to engage with local communities.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The Plunkett Foundation does amazing work in developing people's knowledge of fundraising and social investment, and in assisting people in setting up community-owned businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was delighted to host them in Heckmondwike, and to speak on this innovative scheme.”

The Plunkett Foundation is a national charity that supports rural communities across the UK to tackle the issues they face through community business

For further information about the Plunkett Foundation, visit https://plunkett.co.uk/contact-us/

Read More
Cleckheaton ‘Rock the Loft’ festival raises over £1,400 for the Motor Neurone Di...
Kim LeadbeaterBatleyWest Yorkshire