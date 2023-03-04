Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater ‘delighted’ to host networking event in Heckmondwike

The free event was held in Heckmondwike on Thursday, February 23 and was organised by UK charity the Plunkett Foundation.

The workshop was aimed at increasing the knowledge and understanding of people interested in setting up community-owned businesses or co-ops that transform closed commercial spaces.

Creating inclusive and impactful places can offer work experience and training, employment opportunities, help tackle loneliness and isolation, and provide essential services for local people.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Ms Leadbeater was among the speakers – which included Adrian Bean from The Key Fund – at the workshop, which offered guidance around raising funds through community shares, loans, and other sources of financial support as well as how to engage with local communities.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The Plunkett Foundation does amazing work in developing people's knowledge of fundraising and social investment, and in assisting people in setting up community-owned businesses.

“I was delighted to host them in Heckmondwike, and to speak on this innovative scheme.”

The Plunkett Foundation is a national charity that supports rural communities across the UK to tackle the issues they face through community business