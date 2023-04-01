News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater “delighted” as good causes receive support from the People’s Postcode Lottery

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has praised three local groups after they all received crucial support via the People’s Postcode Lottery.

By Jessica Barton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Ms Leadbeater recently saw the Magic Breakfast Club in action at High Bank Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Liversedge before visiting the Rainbow Baby Bank in Heckmondwike.

Finally, she also saw youngsters taking part in a Riding for the Disabled Association session at Cliffhollins Riding School in East Bierley.

Magic Breakfast is a charity that delivers free breakfasts to school children facing hunger every day. It works with schools within high levels of disadvantage with a total roll of more than 200,000 children and young people.

Ms Leadbeater with pupils at the Magic Breakfast Club at High Bank School.
Rainbow Baby Bank is a non-profit charity supplying baby food, baby/toddler items, and pre-loved clothes up to 10 years to local families in need.

Cliffhollins Riding School Centre is a charity that offers adults and children with physical and/or learning disabilities an opportunity to ride and look after horses in a fun and safe environment.

It is running the British Horse Society ‘Changing Lives Through Horses’ programme for young people aged 5 to 25 which, using horses as the inspiration for change, provides an alternative learning environment to mainstream education.

It aims to develop vital life skills that are required to succeed in education, employment, and adult life.

Following the visits, Ms Leadbeater said: “I am absolutely delighted that these very different causes have been given a much deserved boost by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

“Every one of them fulfils a need, and every one of them deserves support. They are a credit to Batley and Spen.”

