Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater congratulates Birkenshaw Bluedogs on their women's rounders league success

On August 31, the Bluedogs ran onto the playing field, as one of the top two teams in the league, and won their match against the Driglington Devils, ultimately winning the league.

The Bluedogs team was only formed a year ago in the summer of 2022.

Ms Leadbeater, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sport, was invited to watch the match.

Afterwards, she said she was thrilled to see the Bluedogs finish at the top of the league.

On match day she also met with Rounders England, the national organisation for the sport, to help it plan events in Parliament to celebrate the upcoming 80th birthday of the organisation.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It’s been a great year for women’s sport at all levels and it was fantastic to see the Bluedogs up there at the top of the league.

"As a keen sports and fitness enthusiast myself, I love to see women taking part in all kinds of sports across Batley and Spen.

"Everybody loves rounders and I’m sure the team will use this as a springboard for even greater success in the future.”

A team statement described the “great progress made and friendships forged” as the real achievement of the 2023 season, as it looks forward to recruiting more members and players for the year ahead.