Last week, Ms Leadbeater spoke at “Celebrating Community Power in Batley & Spen”, a free half-day voluntary and community sector conference held at the Al-Hikmah Centre on Track Road.

The event, organised by Third Sector Leaders Kirklees in partnership with Ms Leadbeater, included an array of inspirational speakers, case studies from local groups, opportunities for networking, and workshops.

Speaking after the event, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a real pleasure to join Third Sector Leaders Kirklees last week at the Indian Muslim Welfare Society’s Al-Hikmah Centre in Batley for the Celebrating Community Power in Batley and Spen event.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater speaking at the event.

“There are so many fantastic community leaders in all the towns and villages across Batley and Spen and I want to see more power, responsibility and money in their hands – they are the people who understand best what their neighbourhoods need.

"We should empower community and voluntary organisations, businesses, charities and other local groups so local people get a much bigger say on how decisions are made and resources are allocated.

“This is a big part of what I meant when I said during the by-election that we need to start doing politics differently.

“I meet so many amazing people as I travel around the constituency and I’m determined that they should get the chance to influence the way local services are run and major investment funds are allocated.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater at the 'Community Power' conference last week.

“It’s only by working together in this way that we can bring about the change our communities need.”

Among the charities, social enterprises and charity groups taking part were One Community Foundation, the West Yorkshire ADHD Support Group, the outreach team from Loving Hands and Serendipity Creative Writers.

Martyn Haymonds, member of Serendipity, said: “I would reflect that the event is one that highlights all that is best about a positive, actively engaged local MP, working for the whole of Batley and Spen's constituency.

“Ms Leadbeater should be very proud of the diverse, equality promoting inclusive nature of this Community Power Conference.