Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater catches up with local charities after successful National Lottery bids

MP Kim Leadbeater visited a “fantastic” motorcycle activity and training centre in Birstall and a community garden project in Batley, which have both received money from the National Lottery Community Fund.

By Jessica Barton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Charity BUMPY – Birstall urban motorcycle project for youth – has been operating for more than 30 years at its 10-acre off-road riding centre at Howden Clough.

It has 5,000 members and runs targeted provision for children and young people who are marginalised and at risk, using motorcycling as a catalyst to engage with them.

The latest funding will support its ‘Directions’ off-road motorbiking project, which starts in April and will run for three years.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
Following Ms Leadbeater’s visit, she said: “BUMPY does fantastic work using off-road biking to develop new skills, build confidence, and provide a positive focus.

"I’m delighted that they’ve received support from the National Lottery Community Fund for their new ‘Directions’ project.”

Ms Leadbeater also visited the Hamm-Damm Foundation on Manor Way in Staincliffe, a charity that took over allotment-style land to create a community garden that grows organic produce for residents and supports a local food bank.

The grant will pay for a modular building to ensure activities, such as gardening and craft work, can take place all year round.

Ms Leadbeater added: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Hamm-Damm Foundation, which was my Charity of the Month in February.

“It was great to be able to present them with a cheque, which will go towards the development of their community garden.

“They grow a range of organic vegetables, herbs, and plants and provide opportunities for local groups to use the facility including children with disabilities, faith groups, and older people.”

