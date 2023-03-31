Charity BUMPY – Birstall urban motorcycle project for youth – has been operating for more than 30 years at its 10-acre off-road riding centre at Howden Clough.

It has 5,000 members and runs targeted provision for children and young people who are marginalised and at risk, using motorcycling as a catalyst to engage with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest funding will support its ‘Directions’ off-road motorbiking project, which starts in April and will run for three years.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Following Ms Leadbeater’s visit, she said: “BUMPY does fantastic work using off-road biking to develop new skills, build confidence, and provide a positive focus.

"I’m delighted that they’ve received support from the National Lottery Community Fund for their new ‘Directions’ project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater also visited the Hamm-Damm Foundation on Manor Way in Staincliffe, a charity that took over allotment-style land to create a community garden that grows organic produce for residents and supports a local food bank.

The grant will pay for a modular building to ensure activities, such as gardening and craft work, can take place all year round.

Ms Leadbeater added: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Hamm-Damm Foundation, which was my Charity of the Month in February.

“It was great to be able to present them with a cheque, which will go towards the development of their community garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad