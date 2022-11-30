The event will provide young people living in the constituency with an insight into different roles in politics as well as an opportunity to discuss issues that matter to them including climate change, the environment, democracy, social justice, equalities, housing, religion, and campaigning.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am keen to hear what younger people think about the issues that really matter to them. So this is an opportunity for them to let me know how I can do my bit to make politics work better for them and deliver on their priorities.”

The event is being organised with the help of 22 year-old James Fishwick from Norristhorpe, who said it was really important that young people speak up about issues that matter to them.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

He said: “Ms Leadbeater is really passionate about wanting to know what our priorities are as young people. This is an opportunity to meet our MP and some of the younger people working with her to discuss how we can make our voices heard loud and clear.”

The Youth Forum is set to be held at Ponderosa Business Park on Smithies lane, Heckmondwike on Saturday, December 3, from noon until 2pm and is open to anyone aged between 16 and 25.

To sign up, use the QR code or, visit www.kim4batleyandspen.com

