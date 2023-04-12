Residents want to see the reinstatement of the historic cross, which was dismantled by Kirklees Council in March last year after being struck three times by lorries. It has been in storage ever since.

The Grade II-listed cross and steps stood at the junction of Cross Street, Sykes Lane and Wyke Lane in Oakenshaw on the border of Ms Leadbeater’s constituency of Batley and Spen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater recently met with members of the Oakenshaw Residents’ Association as well as the newly formed Oakenshaw Monument Preservation Society, which are both campaigning for the reinstatement of the stone cross.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Following the meeting Ms Leadbeater said: “The Oakenshaw Cross has been a physical part of the village for more than three centuries, and local people rightly want a commitment on its future so that it can stand for another 300 years.

“However there are real and growing concerns that the cross may never be rebuilt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m seeking a commitment that this much-loved piece of local heritage will be brought home.”

The council has drawn up plans for the cross but says no funding has been assigned to its reinstatement or to a public consultation on its future.

The Oakenshaw Cross being removed in March 2022.

Colin Parr, Kirklees Council’s strategic director for environment and climate, previously said: “Discussions are ongoing about a suitable site for safe reinstatement of the Oakenshaw Cross and potential funding sources for this work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cross was safely removed by the council last year and stored in a secure location, following multiple vehicle strikes which caused the cross to become misaligned and dangerous, posing significant risk to vehicles and pedestrians.”

Ms Leadbeater has now requested a meeting with the council to outline its plans in order to put an end to residents’ frustrations, so that people can speak directly to council staff, and to receive the update they have been asking for.