Ms Leadbeater’s constituency office responds to regular reports of unacceptable and often illegal behaviour which has led her to call for more police and community support officers to be deployed on the streets.

In recent weeks this has included elderly residents in Heckmondwike complaining of intimidation by large gangs of young men, reports of drug-dealing and drug-taking in car parks in Batley and off-road vehicles being driven dangerously through the centre of Birstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater said: “Sadly, these are far from being isolated incidents.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with police officers.

“Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our society. The police do their best but they are overstretched and under-resourced.

“We need more officers on the beat, more prosecutions when offenders are caught, and tougher sentences so that people feel safe and secure in their homes and on the streets where they live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week the Labour Party has promised a package of tough new policies including 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and Community Support Officers, stronger punishments for anti-social behaviour, and better support for the victims of crime.

Ms Leadbeater added: “Over the past thirteen years, our communities have been left feeling under threat.

“Police have disappeared from our streets, trials are delayed for years because of the biggest courts backlog on record and a record number of criminals are getting off scot-free.

“The people of Batley and Spen deserve better than this and I’m delighted that Labour has put forward practical, affordable solutions and is now the party of law and order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad