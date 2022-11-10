Alongside Rachael Dodgson from UK Parliament Education - which devises free interactive assemblies to introduce students to the workings of Westminster - Ms Leadbeater spoke about her life and work since being elected in July 2021.

Following the day-long session, Ms Leadbeater said: “There was a brilliant start to the day at East Bierley Primary School [Birkenshaw] where we enjoyed a terrific assembly all about how Parliament works followed by a mock debate on walking to school.

“In the afternoon I visited Bespoke Day Services in Liversedge, a superb centre that inspires and nurtures creativity in adults with learning disabilities.

Batley & Spen MP Kim Leadbeater speaking at East Bierley Primary School in Birkenshaw.

“In the evening I joined Scouts in Heckmondwike for our final stop of the day.

“As President of West Yorkshire Scouts it was great to see the young people so enthusiastic and engaged to hear about the ways in which Parliament and democracy works.

“There were some really good questions from them and their leaders.”

During the lively sessions, which aim to bring Parliament to life in the classroom, youngsters learn how UK Parliament works, the roles and responsibilities of MPs and members of the House of Lords, as well as how they can get their voices heard.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

These sessions are open to all primary, secondary and post-16 providers.