The campaign, spearheaded by the Daily Express, is demanding a UK-led international vaccine trial that could transform the life chances of vulnerable children like six-year old Beau from Roberttown.

The charity Saving Kids Cancer is asking ministers to approve a clinical trial in this country so that parents, like Beau’s mum Shirley Hepworth, don’t have to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to take their children to New York for treatment.

Shirley said: “Of course I want my daughter to have the best chance at life but this isn’t just about Beau. The campaign is about protecting future children.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with six-year old Beau from Roberttown.

Writing in the Daily Express, Ms Leadbeater said: “Beau has stolen the hearts of thousands of people, not just here in Yorkshire but across the country.”

The MP praised the fundraising efforts of the community in Batley and Spen, but added: “Everybody has been happy to help, but it shouldn’t be necessary.

“If we can succeed in getting a UK-led trial running, families like Beau’s can be spared the time and energy needed to fundraise on this scale.”

Every year around 50 children a year are diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in the UK, with treatment involving a highly invasive treatment which half of those diagnosed do not survive.

