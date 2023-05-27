News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP joins scouts for sunny summer Hunsworth gala

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined in the fun and games at the 11th Spen Valley Scout Group’s summer gala in Hunsworth.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The event, which took place on the village’s recreation ground, on Sunday, May 21, under glorious sunshine, had lots of fun activities including a coconut shy, crockery smash, bouncy castle, sports and games, demonstrations by the P M Gibson School of Theatre Dance - Hunsworth, and music from Spen Valley Scout and Guide Band.

After the event, Kim said: “What a great afternoon! I attended with my family, and we all loved it. Community events such as this are so special, and enormous fun. The sunshine was a lovely bonus.

“Well done to the scouts and all the dedicated volunteers, and to local businesses for donating raffle prizes.”

Kim Leadbeater, right, and Labour candidate for Birstall and Birkenshaw, Julie Smith, who both walked away with prizes at the summer gala.Kim Leadbeater, right, and Labour candidate for Birstall and Birkenshaw, Julie Smith, who both walked away with prizes at the summer gala.
Kim and Labour candidate for Birstall and Birkenshaw, Julie Smith, both walked away with prizes.

