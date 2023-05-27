The event, which took place on the village’s recreation ground, on Sunday, May 21, under glorious sunshine, had lots of fun activities including a coconut shy, crockery smash, bouncy castle, sports and games, demonstrations by the P M Gibson School of Theatre Dance - Hunsworth, and music from Spen Valley Scout and Guide Band.

After the event, Kim said: “What a great afternoon! I attended with my family, and we all loved it. Community events such as this are so special, and enormous fun. The sunshine was a lovely bonus.

“Well done to the scouts and all the dedicated volunteers, and to local businesses for donating raffle prizes.”

Kim Leadbeater, right, and Labour candidate for Birstall and Birkenshaw, Julie Smith, who both walked away with prizes at the summer gala.