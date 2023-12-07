Batley and Spen MP helps Cleckheaton Christmas Elves spread festive cheer to 140 families

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and her team have helped the Cleckheaton Christmas Elves in their fourth year of distributing festive hampers to those in the local community struggling with the cost of living.

The hampers will be delivered to schools across Cleckheaton and Liversedge, where around 140 families will receive a selection of toys, sweets, games and books, among other treats.

Ms Leadbeater involved Spen Sheds, who made more than 100 wooden crates for the Cleckheaton Christmas Elves.

She donated money and got involved with packing the hampers, as well as providing a space for the volunteers to assemble the hampers.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said she was delighted to support the Cleckheaton Christmas Elves

Ms Leadbeater said: ”The Cleckheaton Elves have done an amazing job and I’m thrilled that they have been able to give a bit of extra Christmas cheer to so many children across the area.

“It shows the very best of our community.

"Not for the first time, I’m incredibly proud of how so many people take the time and trouble to help out those less fortunate than themselves.”

It took the whole team of volunteers three days of work to get everything ready to be delivered.

Head Elf Debbie Croft came up with the idea for the Cleckheaton Christmas Elves appeal three years ago, after being inspired to help families feed their children during lockdown and holidays.

She wanted to thank all those who have helped them to “spread kindness” and “share love”.