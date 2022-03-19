Batley and Spen MP gives keynote speech at Festival of Scouting

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater delivered a keynote speech at West Yorkshire Scouts' Festival of Scouting at the University of Bradford

The session was headlined by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, who delivered a keynote speech at the University of Bradford.

Ms Leadbeater, who was awarded an MBE last year for services to community cohesion, is county president of West Yorkshire Scouts and an ambassador for the Jo Cox Foundation, which was created in memory of her sister.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a real pleasure to join West Yorkshire Scouts for their brilliant Festival of Scouting at the University of Bradford.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Leadbeater is county president of West Yorkshire Scouts

"Scouting provides such a wide range of opportunities for young people and volunteers of all ages to gain skills, make friendships and have a positive impact on our communities.

“As county president I commended the Scouting movement for their response to the invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian work they have done to support people in their hour of need.

"It was great to see the University of Bradford hosting this excellent event, showing their commitment to Scouting and the wider community; I hope it is a partnership which will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The day consisted of various activities, including seminars themed around "inspire, connect and grow".

Ian Womersley, West Yorkshire Scouts County Commissioner, said: “I would like to thank the University of Bradford for sponsoring the partnership.

"Our visions complement in so many ways on things such as inclusion, sustainability, community support and volunteering, that the idea of developing a partnership seems to make so much sense.

“We currently have over 7,500 young people members in West Yorkshire and over 2,000 volunteers.

"This event was part of a journey to post-pandemic recovery and expanding our Scouting reach.”

It is the second time the university has hosted the Scouts - in October, 120 Scouts visited campus to conduct lab-based experiments as part of their science badges.

Prof Alastair Goldman, dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and chairman of the Collaborative Outreach Group, said: “It was a real honour to host West Yorkshire Scout leaders including regional commissioners and their president MP Kim Leadbeater.

“We had many exciting conversations, and we look forward to developing new collaborations in which our students and staff can work alongside the West Yorkshire Scouts to develop great learning opportunities to support the personal development of young people.