Batley and Spen MP congratulates staff and volunteers at Northorpe Hall for their work with children and young people

Ms Leadbeater visited Northorpe Hall and was welcomed by staff and given a tour of the site before spending time talking with volunteers and those who benefit from the services.

Ms Leadbeater said she admired Northorpe Hall’s holistic approach to the needs of children and young people and would use her position in Parliament to argue for more support for the sector as part of a health and wellbeing programme focused on “prevention not cure”.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Leadbeater said: “Northorpe Hall is a terrific resource. I heard first-hand from people who have been supported through some difficult and sometimes traumatic personal circumstances, and how they might not have received that help without Northorpe Hall - I was very impressed.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with staff and volunteers at Northorpe Hall.

“I was delighted to have been invited to see for myself the work that is done there by staff and volunteers, and to spread the word.”

Among the volunteer family support workers Ms Leadbeater met was Shamim, a single mother-of-four from Batley whose two youngest children have faced serious mental health issues.

Shamim joined the Northorpe family to support other parents by sharing her own experiences.

Shamim said: “Dealing with a diagnosis is a massive shock to a parent because it can be like a trauma.

“As I have been through and witnessed all the changing behaviours, and have had counselling, I think I’ll be a good asset to help other parents.”

Dipika Kaushal, Chief Executive of the Northorpe Hall Trust, said: “We value parent voices like Shamim’s who can share their experiences to help other parents.

“These experiences help us to shape how we deliver support and services so that we continue to make a positive impact on young lives and families.

“It was refreshing to meet Kim and hear about her work as an MP advocating for health and wellbeing.

“Too many children and young people are struggling with their mental health, and we remain committed to creating positive impact through our support and opportunities for families and our future generations to remain well and thrive.”

As part of the ‘Thriving Kirklees’ partnership, The Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust helps young people deal with a wide range of issues from loneliness and isolation to stress, bullying, school pressure and the impact of social media on their self-esteem and body image.