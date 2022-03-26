Batley and Spen MP calls for PE to be a core subject in schools

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater on a visit to Heckmondwike Petanque Club

Ms Leadbeater regularly visits sports clubs across Batley and Spen. She has had discussions at Batley Bulldogs about the club's plans to develop the area as a multi-sports hub, and has recently visited the new Spen Valley Leisure Centre, Cleckheaton Sports Club, Spen Victoria Bowling Club, and the Cycle Speedway and Petanque Club in Heckmondwike.

She said: "No matter what your skill level, there are amazing opportunities to get involved in sports of all kinds across the constituency.

"Physical activity is important whatever age you are, but I know from my own experience that if you get kids involved in sport and exercise early they carry the benefits with them for the rest of their lives."

This week Ms Leadbeater supported making PE a core subject during a Parliamentary debate, in which she said: "This is a subject close to my heart as I have a background in sport and physical activity and health and well-being - having lectured in these subjects for over a decade, and worked both in primary schools, delivering exercise sessions to young children, and in a secondary school PE department."

She added: "With alarming figures of childhood obesity, diabetes and serious concerns around children’s mental health, we have got to take a more preventative approach when it comes to health and well-being – and for me, the provision of high quality PE in our schools should be a fundamental part of this.

"In short, by exposing children to a wide variety of PE options we help create a generation of healthy adults.