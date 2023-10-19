Batley and Spen MP and Heckmondwike businessman help relocate Spen Shed
The group, which aims to bring men together to tackle loneliness and isolation by undertaking projects to build, fix and restore things, including, sometimes, themselves, had been based out of the former Gomersal First School site for the last six years until June of this year, when they were informed they had to vacate the Oxford Road premises.
However, after reaching out to local MP Ms Leadbeater, who then approached Mr Cook, owner of the Ponderosa site, the group have now moved into their new home near the famous zoo in Heckmondwike.
Ms Leadbeater said: “I am thrilled that we have managed to find a new home for Spen Shed as their group was too important to lose. Now they have a home where they can grow their membership and extend their reach and benefit to the community.
“I am very grateful to Adam Cook for offering a space that is perfect for their needs. It’s a brilliant facility that they can use to grow and work hand in hand with other voluntary organisations.”
At the grand opening on Friday, October 13, members of the Spen Shed group were joined by Ms Leadbeater, Mr Cook, Heckmondwike councillor Steve Hall, officers from Kirklees Council and representatives from local charities, as Spen Shed enters a new phase in its development.