The group, which aims to bring men together to tackle loneliness and isolation by undertaking projects to build, fix and restore things, including, sometimes, themselves, had been based out of the former Gomersal First School site for the last six years until June of this year, when they were informed they had to vacate the Oxford Road premises.

However, after reaching out to local MP Ms Leadbeater, who then approached Mr Cook, owner of the Ponderosa site, the group have now moved into their new home near the famous zoo in Heckmondwike.

Spen Shed have relocated into new premises near Ponderosa Zoo.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am thrilled that we have managed to find a new home for Spen Shed as their group was too important to lose. Now they have a home where they can grow their membership and extend their reach and benefit to the community.

“I am very grateful to Adam Cook for offering a space that is perfect for their needs. It’s a brilliant facility that they can use to grow and work hand in hand with other voluntary organisations.”