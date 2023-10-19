News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP and Heckmondwike businessman help relocate Spen Shed

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and Heckmondwike businessman Adam Cook have joined forces to help relocate Spen Shed into new premises near Ponderosa Zoo.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
The group, which aims to bring men together to tackle loneliness and isolation by undertaking projects to build, fix and restore things, including, sometimes, themselves, had been based out of the former Gomersal First School site for the last six years until June of this year, when they were informed they had to vacate the Oxford Road premises.

However, after reaching out to local MP Ms Leadbeater, who then approached Mr Cook, owner of the Ponderosa site, the group have now moved into their new home near the famous zoo in Heckmondwike.

Spen Shed have relocated into new premises near Ponderosa Zoo.Spen Shed have relocated into new premises near Ponderosa Zoo.
Ms Leadbeater said: “I am thrilled that we have managed to find a new home for Spen Shed as their group was too important to lose. Now they have a home where they can grow their membership and extend their reach and benefit to the community.

“I am very grateful to Adam Cook for offering a space that is perfect for their needs. It’s a brilliant facility that they can use to grow and work hand in hand with other voluntary organisations.”

At the grand opening on Friday, October 13, members of the Spen Shed group were joined by Ms Leadbeater, Mr Cook, Heckmondwike councillor Steve Hall, officers from Kirklees Council and representatives from local charities, as Spen Shed enters a new phase in its development.

