On Monday, October 3, Batley and District Mencap were ‘delighted’ to host Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater, who spent time dancing, playing bingo and talking to members.

Judith Greenwood, trustee at Batley and District Mencap, said: “It was wonderful to have a visit from Ms Leadbeater, the effect on our members was electric.

“The Monday Club is usually very boisterous, with dancing, football, chatting and bingo, and she came in and joined in without losing a step.

Ms Leadbeater with Batley and District Mencap members.

“The group raised their own concerns around benefits, buses and all the things our members deal with in their daily lives.

“Having the local MP visit makes a massive difference to our members. As you can imagine, people with learning difficulties are not consulted very often about daily life.

“However, they do have opinions and if approached in the very gentle and positive way that Ms Leadbeater did, they are inspired to express their opinions really clearly.

“The minute someone listens to you, you feel endorsed, seen and heard. It has really boosted their confidence.

“Ms Leadbeater is a wonderful human being and we were so delighted to host her.”

As well as talking about politics, one of the main ideas the members raised to Ms Leadbeater was the possibility of running a Batley and District Mencap for the younger age groups.

Ms Leadbeater was “very enthused” by the idea and is looking to help the group with grants, venues and funding.

Ms Leadbeater said: “On October 3, I joined Batley Mencap for their weekly get together.

“We played bingo, had a dance at the disco and talked about politics. Some great ideas from the members about funding for groups like theirs and cutting energy bills.

“Thank you to the brilliant Janet and her team for inviting me and for making me so welcome.

“I’ll do all I can to make sure the voices of your members are heard in Parliament.”

Batley and District Mencap, which was originally founded in 1952, is now based at Chickenley Community Centre in Dewsbury and provides days out, exercise, team games, discos, crafts, games, tea and coffee, dance classes, pool competitions and much more.