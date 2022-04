The competition is judged by an independent judge from the Yorkshire Photographic Society.

The club will have a stand at this year’s St George’s Day parade in Morley, where there will be a display of images and information about the club.

A spokesperson said: “We look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information and the programme for the rest of the season, visit the club’s website - www.batleycameraclub.uk

