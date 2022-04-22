Batley and Birstall Royal British Legion set to honour ANZAC Day

Peter Brierley, secretary of the Batley and Birstall Royal British Legion branch, at Batley War Memorial.

The short service will take place at Batley War Memorial, in memory of those lost in the Gallipoli campaign in the First World War.

To coincide with dawn in Dunedin, New Zealand, the wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 24, at 7.30pm.

Peter Brierley, secretary of the Batley and Birstall Royal British Legion branch, said: “Here at Batley and Birstall British Legion we remember all service personnel who took part in conflicts around the world.

The war memorial in Batley was unveiled in October 1923 by General Sir Ian Hamilton, who was commanding officer in Gallipoli.

“We will be holding a wreath laying ceremony in the memorial garden in Batley on Sunday to coincide with dawn in Australia and New Zealand.”

ANZAC Day is the day that Australia and New Zealand remember the armed forces who took part in the Gallipoli campaign in the First World War.

Gallipoli was a military campaign that took place on the Gallipoli peninsula, from February 1915 to January 1916.

A combined total of 65,000 troops from Australia and New Zealand took part in the action - resulting in the loss of more than 11,000 men.