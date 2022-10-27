There was a steady stream of people into Tesco Extra on Bradford Road for the event last Thursday, which followed the success of the Batley and Spen MP’s inaugural jobs fair last year.

The event offered help and advice for those seeking fresh opportunities, exploring options, or investigating new directions - leading to an overwhelming positive response from all those who braved the torrential rain to take part.

Many left clutching application forms and information for an array of local companies including Fox’s Biscuits, AB Print, Tesco, and Kirklees Council.

Almost 30 businesses were present at the Jobs Fair event organised by MP Kim Leadbeater's team.

Talking after the event, Ms Leadbeater said: “I was delighted to see so many people taking advantage of the jobs fair, which shows how crucial it is for those wanting to access employment, training, and development.

“It was a hive of activity throughout the day, and the wide cross-section of people taking part, from students looking for a first job to older people seeking new challenges, were able to speak directly to employers on the ground.

“The feedback has been really positive.”

The job fair took place on October 20, at the Tesco Extra superstore on Bradford Road, Batley.

The jobs fair was organised by staff from Ms Leadbeater’s team in conjunction with the Department for Work and Pensions.