Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury appointed vice president of The Yorkshire Society

Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury

The former Government Minister, who in 2007 was made a life peer as Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury, said she was delighted to be offered the position.

“I am so happy to be asked and to accept this honorary position,” she said.

“I’ve known about The Yorkshire Society for some time and how it puts into practice the idea that ordinary people – especially Yorkshire people – can achieve extraordinary things when they work together.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be a vice president.”

Philip Bell, chief executive of The Yorkshire Society, said it was “fantastic” to have Baroness Warsi involved with the organisation.

He added: “She is a great example of what you can achieve with Yorkshire grit and determination.

“We’re all looking forward to working with her.”