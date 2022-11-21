The Snowdogs Support Life trail, organised by local charity the Kirkwood in association with Wild in Art, saw 67 fibre-glass sculptures land across the Kirklees district in September, including at locations in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

And now, with the trail coming to a close, it is time for the Snowdogs to find a new home courtesy of a charity auction at Rybrook Jaguar Land Rover in Huddersfield, on Wednesday, November 30, led by the Bargain Hunt expert.

Mr Hanson said: “It is an honour. In my career as an auctioneer I have done a few charity auctions for Wild in Art and I am honoured to be coming up to Huddersfield to do the Snowdogs.

Television personality Charles Hanson will have his gavel at the ready as the Kirkwood’s Snowdogs get auctioned off at the end of the month.

“They have each got a beautiful feature, they are beautifully painted, they all tell a story and I think they will leave a legacy.

“It is an opportunity for people to buy something very local which will be something to admire for years to come. But what I am sure about is that the money raised will be so important and vital.

“There is a real heart to the Snowdogs. Everyone has a real heart for them and the designs were from accomplished artists to emerging artists but also from local people and schoolchildren and they have contributed to some really wonderful designs.

“Hearing from people behind the scenes who make these kinds of events happen, the charity itself and how it can support people locally; it’s wonderful. It is what humanity does so well. I am sure the final funds raised will be fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Snowdogs Support Life trail, organised by local charity the Kirkwood in association with Wild in Art, saw 67 fibre-glass sculptures - designed by a range of people - land across the Kirklees district in September, including at locations in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

“It is a real celebration of art, a celebration of a great region, it is bringing people together and hopefully I can give them a good send off and raise every last pound.”

The auctioneer, who is currently starring in a brand new series of the BBC’s Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, has called for people to attend the event for a night of “theatre and drama”.

He said: “When the lights go on it will be a starry night, there will be fun, there’ll be an atmosphere, there’ll be highlights and there’ll be moments in the auction which you can’t really replicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s making a memory. It’s the theatre, the drama, the atmosphere to say you were there.

It is now time for the Snowdogs to find a new home courtesy of a charity auction at Rybrook Jaguar Land Rover in Huddersfield, led by Charles Hanson.

“We would really invite local people to come on down to enjoy all that theatre and drama and to help make a memory. Even if it is just coming down to watch.

“Don’t go home without a Snowdog, make a memory - go that last bid! These works of art really will live on in people’s minds and they will forever be enjoyed and I hope people don’t miss out on one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Home is where the heart is and to support a great local community in coming together to help others who do need support is a privilege and it makes me and my work feel good.

“I am relishing having one great night to raise some great funds.”