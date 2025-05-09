Kick-started by the 45-minute show by The Old Town Rags to commemorate VE Day at the famous Bandstand, Creative Scene has teamed up with The Friends of Crow Nest Park to bring the people of Dewsbury, and beyond, eight Bands in the Park events between May and July.

Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park will be the place to be for “live musical treats” this summer.

“Nancy Barrett, creative director of Creative Scene, said: “Creative Scene works with communities to find out what kind of arts and cultural experiences they’d like to see in their area and when we found out that so many wanted to see the Bandstand in use we were delighted to bring this series of music events to the park.

“We were delighted to see such a good crowd enjoying toe tapping tunes for VE Day, and we hope everyone will come back again for more musical treats in the coming weeks!

“We've worked with the Friends of Crow Nest Park to put together a series of Bands in the Park events from May to July making use of the newly relocated Bandstand.

“The Old Time Rags was the first of that series to mark VE Day. In the coming weeks we have a wide range of performances from different groups and artists which include folk, jazz, brass, sitar, wind, choir and latin.”

The first Bands in the Park event following the success of the VE Day show is set to be performed by Hazjak, a folk and harmonic vocals group, on Thursday, May 15, 11am to 12pm.

Some chairs will be available, although people are free to bring their own or a picnic blanket to set up their own space.

For details on further shows, visit: https://www.creativescene.org.uk/creative-scene-events/