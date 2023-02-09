Award-winning Yorkshire festival Underneath the Stars reveals first acts

Scouting for Girls

The event – which returns to Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley, on the new dates of Friday, August 4 to Sunday 6 – boasts another eclectic, high quality line-up. Returning for its ninth year, the arts and music festival boasts spectacular live performances in a host of musical styles ranging from pop to folk and all genres in between, along with celebrity interviews, fantastic family workshop activities, wonderful crafts, boutique caterers and great camping.

Headlining Friday is Scouting For Girls. During their immensely successful career they have sold over two million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena and The Royal Albert Hall and had a series of hit singles all of which were inescapable radio smashes.

On Saturday, The Shires, the UK’s biggest country music export, will be performing acoustically. Their achievements speak for themselves: three consecutive UK Top 3 albums, four #1 UK Country albums, 100 million+ streams, two Gold-certified records, and countless sold-out headline shows, including filling the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Also appearing on Saturday is acclaimed songwriter and guitarist, Newton Faulkner, whose fifteen-year career has ranged from the acoustic sorcery of his UK#1 debut, Hand Built By Robots, through to rock, pop, folk, soul and beyond. His most recent live forays have been stripped-back and minimal, just as he started, recognising the power in that.

Closing the weekend on Sunday will be Barnsley’s own nightingale and UTSf figurehead, Kate Rusby. Often hailed as the ‘first lady of folk’, Kate celebrated 30 years of touring last year. With a back catalogue stretching over three decades, Kate will perform a selection of highlights, including those from her most recent albums, the most recent of which is 30: Many Happy Returns.

Further highlights announced so far will include:

Nashville based Beth Nielsen Chapman, a Songwriting Hall of Fame member and two-time Grammy nominee who has written seven #1 hits and songs recorded by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John and Neil Diamond, plus many more. Skerryvore who represent the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music, being twice named Live Act of the Year. A feel good sound of folk rock with bagpipes, accordions and fiddle combined with kicking rhythms of guitar, bass and drums and keys. Captivating harmonies and an exuberant live show from The Longest Johns, the face of the sea shanty revival, whose track Wellerman reached millions of fans all across the globe, via social media and leading them to become a must-see band. Hailing from the Highlands of Scotland, Elephant Sessions, combining the very best of trad, funk and electronica to create a fresh, highly acclaimed sound and breath-taking live shows. Lottery Winners who are quickly becoming one of the UK’s biggest and best live bands, renowned for their charisma, sense of fun and numerous, energetic live shows. A dance party from start to finish, from world-renowned purveyors of contemporary world music, Molotov Jukebox, fronted by the internationally acclaimed actress Natalia Tena. Eclectic troupe, Honeyfeet once likened to Amy Winehouse with the Dap Kings, who span everything from big-band swing to Alabama blues-tinged folk, all held together by the powerful vocals and flute from Ríoghnach Connolly, BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year. Angeline Morrison & The Sorrow Songs Band who released one of the finest, and most important folk albums of 2022, or indeed, any year. Beautifully crafted, it shines a long overdue spotlight on the historic Black experience in the UK folk tradition.

Festival Director Emma Holling says: “Underneath the Stars represents the very best Yorkshire has to offer; amazing entertainment in a beautiful setting and wonderful hospitality. We are thrilled the festival has become so highly regarded.”

Underneath the Stars features covered stages within big top tents and award winning production, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy performances without need for an umbrella. There is also unrestricted viewing from outside for those who prefer to sit outdoors.

Underneath the Stars festival has enjoyed great successes thus far across the UK festival scene, taking home the Small Festival of the Year and prestigious Judge’s Award at the National Outdoor Event Association Awards. It has been widely recognised for its gender balanced programming.

Championing diversity, and accessibility, the festival has also gained an Attitude is Everything Silver Charter Award. AIE is a disability-led charity supporting non-profit and commercial organisations to make what they do more accessible and inclusive for Deaf and disabled people. Its Charter improves Deaf and disabled people’s access to live music by working in partnership with audiences, artists, and the music industry.

Underneath the Stars is an A Greener Festival certified festival, the internationally recognised scheme to help events and festivals become more sustainable and to reduce environmental impacts.

Weekend tickets are now on sale, which include three days of music, fun and festivities in the beautiful corner of Yorkshire at Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley.

Final Tier tickets are as follows: Weekend: Adult £153, Concessions £143, Young’Un Weekend (7-17) £47, Nippers under 7 free. Camping: Tent £46.50, Camper Van £48, Motorhome £63. Day tickets: Friday £60, Saturday £65, Sunday £65. Car Parking £18 (Weekend), £6 day.

For tickets, go to: underneaththestarsfest.co.uk/tickets.