Award-winning Birstall veterinary practice features in national Vets4Pets campaign

Keith and Julie Leonard, practice owners at Vets4Pets in Birstall - which was recently named Best in West Yorkshire at the BestUKVet Awards 2022 - are set to feature in the campaign.

The campaign is believed to be an industry first as it depicts veterinary professionals in a way that they have never seen themselves before.

Through an authentic, all-access film the campaign follows Keith and his colleagues as they deal with the highs and lows of a typical day in veterinary practice.

During the film we see Holly, a nine-year-old boxer, brought into the Birstall Vets4Pets practice after suffering from severe sickness. Holly is found to have swallowed a golf ball and Keith chooses to retrieve the ball via endoscopic removal.

Not only does procedure mean that Holly can avoid the recovery time associated with surgical removal, it also provides a real insight into the innovative decisions that vets make when faced with unique and tricky cases.

Commenting on the campaign, Keith, veterinary surgeon and practice owner at Vets4Pets, Birstall, said: “While there are no words that can do justice to the sheer passion and determination demonstrated by the entire veterinary community, taking part in this campaign and seeing the result is really emotional.

“After an unimaginably turbulent few years, this campaign makes me feel incredibly proud of my whole team.

“It genuinely shows what it’s like to work in veterinary practice and I can’t thank each and every one of my team enough for their outstanding dedication to the care of our clients – both the pets we care for and their owners.

“We all live and breathe what we do, and I hope they feel a sense of pride when they see this campaign.”

Julie, practice owner and practice manager at Vets4Pets Birstall, added: “Throughout the last few years, our team has gone above and beyond to care for pets across the region when it has mattered most.

“We care immensely about all our colleagues, from our support team to our nurses and our vets, and we are dedicated to creating a safe and rewarding environment for our team.

“It’s really important for this campaign to showcase real vets, nurses and support teams, like those at our practice, to highlight all they have done and everything they continue to do to take care of the nation’s pets.”

Vets4Pets, part of the Pets at Home Group, launched the campaign to champion everyone working within the industry by showcasing the passion, dedication and commitment that unites them.

