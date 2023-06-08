News you can trust since 1858
Award-winning affordable food scheme set to open 100th hub in Heckmondwike

One of the UK’s leading community food organisations, The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT), will be opening its 100th hub in Heckmondwike on Monday, June 12, at 2pm.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

This latest hub, which will be based out of the United Reformed Church on High Street, will be the fifth centre to serve the people of North Kirklees following on from openings in Chickenley, Howden Clough, Liversedge and Thornhill.

The Bread and Butter Thing hubs, which works in partnership with Kirklees Council and Third Sector Leaders, has centres across the country which provide access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services that offer advice and support on finances, employment and health, with members getting shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £8.50.

Each week members access three bags of produce including fresh fruit and veg, chilled goods, as well as cupboard staples such as pasta and cereal. Families can use their NHS healthy start vouchers and low cost period products will also be available.

Coun Paul Davies, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “I am very excited about the partnership with The Bread and Butter Thing and the launch of this new hub.

“I know that some families across our communities are struggling to put food on the table and the cost of living crisis is only adding more pressure. These hubs will make a big difference to those families, not only by providing affordable, nutritious food but also by offering other kinds of support and advice.

“We will be working closely with The Bread and Butter Thing team to help make this project a success”.

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing, said: “Our work is having an impact in low income communities by reducing stress around food and enabling families to eat healthily and affordably.

Volunteers at the Windy Bank hub in Liversedge, which opened in December 2022.Volunteers at the Windy Bank hub in Liversedge, which opened in December 2022.
Volunteers at the Windy Bank hub in Liversedge, which opened in December 2022.

“Working in conjunction with Local Authorities and local community partners allows us to spread our service even further and support more people who need it. Our Heckmondwike hub will be our 100th nationally, demonstrating the powerful impacts that our food clubs can have in enabling our members to make their household budgets stretch further.

“Our members tell us that over 80 per cent of them have previously had to skip meals to feed their families. By using TBBT, most save over £25 a week on their food budgets with the added benefits of better quality and a bigger variety of food. This leads to healthier lifestyles and puts money back in people’s pockets.”

Anyone who would like to become a member to access the affordable food service can send an email to [email protected] or a text 07860 063304. Alternatively, there is an application form and more information at www.breadandbutterthing.org/contact.

Anyone who would like to help by volunteering at one of the new hubs can find out more through the website www.breadandbutterthing.org.

For advice or support with energy bills, food bills and making sure you’re claiming all you’re entitled to visit: www.kirklees.gov.uk/cost-of-living

