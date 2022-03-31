Aspiring electrician from Dewsbury makes semi-final of Screwfix competition

Nineteen year old Danyaal is studying a level two electrician diploma.

Danyaal applied for the competition earlier this year and has now been selected to go through to the semi-final, together with more than thirty other apprentices.

Following the semi-final, ten apprentices will face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April, where one winner will receive a career-boosting £10,000 prize package made up of tools, trade, and tech – everything to get started in their chosen field.

Danyaal, 19, who is studying a level two electrician diploma, said: “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final.

“To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson.

“Having insufficient tools is a challenge I’ve often faced during my career as an apprentice and so by winning this competition, I can complete my diploma with a full toolbox that will help me utilise my skills and further develop my career.”

Danyaal was shortlisted due to the passion, dedication and ambition which shone through in the application.

He has also completed a three-year work experience placement to help kick-start a career in trade, and the relationships that have been made with peers has given Danyaal confidence and a “can do attitude”.

During the final, the apprentices will all get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer.

“Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade.

“I hope that through our competition more people will be inspired to consider a career in the trade as a chosen career path.

“I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage the best of luck.”